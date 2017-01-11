Team boss Vasseur leaves Renault

12/02/2016 Magnussen must brush off Vasseur comments – pundit Feb.12 (GMM) A Danish racing driver has urged Kevin Magnussen to brush off news that he was actually only Renault's second choice for 2016. One of new team boss Frederic Vasseur's first […]
18/04/2016 ‘No reason’ Magnussen won’t stay at Renault Apr.18 (GMM) Renault official Cyril Abiteboul says he has been impressed with the team's 2016 race driver Kevin Magnussen. The young Dane joined the new works Renault project at Enstone […]
18/03/2016 Magnussen backs Friday outings for Ocon Mar.18 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has backed Renault's decision to give new third driver Esteban Ocon some Friday practice outings in 2016. Ocon, the 19-year-old reigning GP3 champion, is 'on […]
28/09/2016 Magnussen wants to stay at Renault – father Sep.28 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is hoping to stay with Renault so that 2016 is not a "lost" year.
That is the claim of the Dane's father, former F1 driver Jan Magnussen who was asked about […]
15/06/2016 Magnussen hopes contract talks start soon Jun.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen hopes his talks with Renault about staying with the French works team beyond 2016 begin soon.
After losing his place at McLaren, the Dane got his F1 career […]
27/08/2016 Magnussen wants Renault decision in September Aug.27 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has urged Renault to make a fast decision over its driver lineup for 2017.
The French works team is obviously assessing its options for next year, having […]
21/09/2016 Magnussen wants to stay at Renault – advisor Sep.21 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's advisor says the Dane still regards staying at Renault as his 'plan A' for 2017.
Currently fielding Magnussen alongside Jolyon Palmer on one-year deals […]