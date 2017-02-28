2017 cars easier for older drivers – trainer

02/10/2016 Raikkonen will cope with fast 2017 cars – trainer Oct.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's trainer insists the Finn will be ready for the faster cars of 2017.
With Jenson Button's impending retirement, it will be Raikkonen - who turns 37 this month […]
21/04/2015 Leberer plays down Raikkonen incident Apr.21 (GMM) Josef Leberer has played down suggestions he was almost struck by Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari in Bahrain. Finn Raikkonen was given an official reprimand for "dangerous" driving […]
09/02/2017 Alonso back in title-winning shape – trainer Feb.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is back in the kind of physical shape that won him back-to-back world championships more than a decade ago.
That is the claim of the Spanish sports daily AS, […]
15/02/2017 New McLaren ‘a lot faster’ – Vandoorne Feb.15 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has confirmed claims that F1 drivers have been preparing hard for 2017.
New drivers like the Belgian, and younger drivers including Esteban Ocon and Carlos […]
12/02/2015 Williams plays down Ferrari link for Bottas Feb.12 (GMM) Williams is not taking seriously reports star driver Valtteri Bottas is looking to replace Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen next year. The seat occupied by fellow Finn Raikkonen, […]
27/10/2016 F1 journalists say Alonso best driver Oct.27 (GMM) Journalists almost unanimously agree that Fernando Alonso is still the best driver in F1.
That is the claim of Manuel Franco, the correspondent for the Spanish sports daily […]
24/02/2015 Alonso-Vettel switch was right – Briatore Feb.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso's departure from Ferrari, replaced by fellow former champion Sebastian Vettel, was one of the highest-profile driver changes in the history of formula one. […]
12/12/2016 Rosberg situation helps me – Nasr Dec.12 (GMM) Felipe Nasr says Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire improves his chances of staying in F1 next year.
Until Rosberg's shock news, the Brazilian looked set to lose his […]
20/07/2015 Hulkenberg still eyeing Raikkonen’s seat Jul.20 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg may still be in the running to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year. Late last week, a report in Italy's Corriere dello Sport fired up the 'silly […]
22/07/2016 Kvyat backs world champions’ F1 criticism Jul.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has backed the complaints of two multiple champions as today's face of formula one comes under the microscope.
Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel could not […]