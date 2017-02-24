Bottas has ‘no problem’ with sharing telemetry

Feb.24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he has “no problem” sharing telemetry with teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Earlier, Mercedes regular and triple world champion Hamilton stirred up a new controversy by saying he was unhappy with his teammate always having access to his telemetry.

The Briton clarified his remarks on Twitter, insisting he has “zero problems in my team, zero problems with Bottas”.

When asked what he thought about Hamilton’s comments about data sharing, Bottas said on Thursday: “No matter what is said, it will not change anything.

“Each driver has to think not only about themselves but also how to move the team forward. And if it makes the car faster, it is in the interests of both the drivers.

“I have no problem with sharing the data,” the Finn added.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also played down the controversy, saying: “It’s amazing how reporters can create a controversy where there is none.

“But a good headline helps sell newspapers. If the article says everything is calm at Mercedes then you don’t sell as many papers or attract as many readers,” he added.

Related News

  • 20/12/2016 Hamilton wants to keep same crew Dec.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he wants to keep his entire crew of mechanics and engineers for 2017. Throughout this year, a bone of contention between Mercedes and the triple world […]
  • 06/01/2017 Bottas ready to win in F1 – trainer Jan.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer. Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually […]
  • 24/02/2017 Mercedes to keep ‘driver rules’ in 2017 Feb.24 (GMM) Mercedes will continue to have written 'rules of engagement' for the battle between its F1 drivers. In recent years, the acrimony between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg […]
  • 13/02/2017 Bottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 title Feb.13 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is targeting the world championship for 2017. With Finn Bottas switching from Williams, Lewis Hamilton's father warned just days ago that the triple world […]
  • 18/01/2017 Rosberg “curious” to watch successor Bottas Jan.18 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg says he is looking forward to seeing a "great battle" between Mercedes' new driving duo in 2017. After an eleventh hour scrabble to replace […]
  • 16/02/2017 Bottas says Hamilton ‘welcomed me to team’ Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team. As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son […]
  • 17/01/2017 Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place. Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa […]
  • 18/01/2017 ‘No problems’ in Bottas-Hamilton pairing – Kovalainen Jan.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's former teammate says Valtteri Bottas should not have any trouble working with the triple world champion in 2017. "I have good memories with Lewis," said […]
  • 24/12/2015 Rosberg contract talks only in summer – Wolff Dec.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there is no guarantee Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton will be paired together beyond 2016. Rosberg, for a start, has a contract only until the end of next […]
  • 12/04/2016 Bottas to keep approach despite Hamilton crash Apr.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists he will not alter his racing style, even though he crashed with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain. The Finn had to serve a drive-through […]