09/01/2017 Hakkinen confirms Bottas negotiations Jan.9 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' next step in formula one will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month.
That is the news from Mika Hakkinen, the former […]
13/06/2016 F1 changing rules at the wrong time – Wolff Jun.13 (GMM) Toto Wolff has indicated he thinks F1 is changing the rules for 2017 at precisely the wrong moment.
After two easy title wins and almost unprecedented dominance for Mercedes […]
14/05/2015 Managers want Bottas to be champion – Hakkinen May 14 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen says he does not want to add more fuel to the rumours surrounding Valtteri Bottas. In Barcelona, the Williams driver had to address speculation he has been […]
08/12/2015 Sabbatical not right for Alonso – Hakkinen Dec.8 (GMM) Lowering his guard and taking a sabbatical amid McLaren-Honda's troubles would not be the right move for Fernando Alonso. That is the advice of fellow former double world […]
14/09/2015 Hakkinen defends Bottas after Ferrari rumours Sep.14 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen has defended his protege Valtteri Bottas, after the younger Finn missed out on a touted move to Ferrari for 2016. Despite weeks of speculation linking him with […]
21/05/2015 Too soon for Ferrari ‘silly season’ – Bottas May 21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas on Wednesday said the 'silly season' has come too soon. There was an awkward moment between countrymen Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen on Wednesday, when the […]
20/05/2015 ‘Every top team’ eyeing Bottas – Wolff May 20 (GMM) Every top team has its eye on Valtteri Bottas. That is the claim of Toto Wolff, who is not only the team boss at world champions Mercedes, but also part of the Finnish […]
27/04/2016 Rosberg finally ready to be champion – Hakkinen Apr.27 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen says 2016 championship leader Nico Rosberg might finally be ready to win his first F1 title this year. Hakkinen, the two-time world champion of 1998 and 1999, […]
17/01/2017 Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place.
Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa […]
16/02/2017 Bottas says Hamilton ‘welcomed me to team’ Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team.
As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son […]