De Vries still with McLaren team – spokesman

Feb.7 (GMM) Nyck de Vries remains with the McLaren team, a spokesman for the British outfit told us on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP cited “sources” as it reported the 22-year-old Dutchman, who for years has been a McLaren development driver, is now seeking a seat for 2017 without the British team’s support.
“He will test a Ferrari GT car next week,” the broadcaster declared, explaining that de Vries is in the running for a full-time world endurance championship seat.
After finishing behind his teammates in the 2016 GP3 championship, de Vries “has not found a seat” in the F1 feeder series and lost McLaren’s backing, RTL GP added.
But a McLaren spokesman told us: “Nyck de Vries remains a member of the McLaren Young Driver programme and will form part of our formula one simulator driving force this year.”
