Fans to see ‘real’ F1 passing in 2017

Feb.15 (GMM) F1 fans will see more “real” overtaking in 2017, according to Pirelli.

Some are worried that, as downforce increases dramatically this year, the shorter braking distances could mean much less overtaking.

But a key criticism of F1 in the past few years is that the overtaking aid ‘DRS’ has ramped up artificial passing to the point that it is hurting the show.

Tyre supplier Pirelli’s racing manager Mario Isola told the Spanish sports daily Marca: “Logic says there will be fewer overtakes, but they will be real.

“There will be no discussions for hours about whether the move was real or assisted. But also the ‘show’ is not only in overtaking,” he added.

Indeed, some believe that a big step forward this year will be the simplicity of the racing, helped by tyres that degrade less and are less prone to overheating.

“I expect we’ll see fewer pitstops,” confirmed Pirelli chief Paul Hembery, who said the laptime boost throughout the season will be between 2 and 6 seconds per lap.

“The cars will be faster, the drivers will be on their limit, they’ll be making mistakes and we’ll be seeing overtaking in that way. That’s how it should be,” he added.

“We’ll have a real world championship again.”

So instead of the races being more boring, Hembery explained: “They will become clearer and easier to understand.”

But what won’t be easy to understand – at least initially – is the 2017 pecking order, even though official testing begins in less than two weeks.

“To be honest, the first test is not much more than a shakedown,” said McLaren’s Eric Boullier.

Hembery agreed: “We will get the really, really relevant information only in Melbourne, because we often see a lot of sandbagging in the winter.”

Related News

  • 15/02/2017 Pirelli wants wet track for Barcelona test Feb.15 (GMM) F1's official tyre supplier wants a full day of official winter testing to take place on a wet track. There will be only eight days of official running in Barcelona before […]
  • 12/12/2016 Pirelli wants to monitor tyre data in-race Dec.12 (GMM) Pirelli sounds determined to keep clamping down on how F1 teams are using their tyres. The sport's official supplier was unpopular among many teams this year as it demanded […]
  • 28/01/2016 Pirelli to help fans with live tyre information Jan.28 (GMM) Pirelli is looking to tackle the complexity of the new tyre rules for 2016 by divulging more live information to the public during races. With the sport looking to spice up […]
  • 27/01/2016 Pirelli plays down Raikkonen criticism Jan.27 (GMM) Pirelli has played down reports that Kimi Raikkonen is unhappy with F1's new generation of wet weather tyres. The Finnish driver was at the wheel of last year's Ferrari when […]
  • 04/09/2016 2017 pre-season test dates emerge Sep.4 (GMM) The 2017 calendar is really starting to take shape, as the dates for the pre-season test schedule now emerge in the Monza paddock. Earlier, it was suggested Pirelli wanted […]
  • 09/01/2015 F1 to challenge laptime records in 2015 – Hembery Jan.9 (GMM) Paul Hembery, official tyre supplier Pirelli's F1 chief, is expecting the field to speed up significantly in 2015. Last year, the Italian marque took a deliberately […]
  • 28/01/2015 Pirelli expecting ‘significant’ speed boost in 2015 Jan.28 (GMM) Pirelli boss Paul Hembery is expecting a much faster field of 2015. Last year, among the criticisms of F1's all-new turbo V6 format was that laptimes took a slide in […]
  • 24/06/2015 Merhi admits still looking for sponsor Jun.24 (GMM) As the mid-point of the 2015 season approaches, Roberto Merhi has clung onto his Manor seat so far. The rookie Spaniard's place has been under a cloud all year, as the […]
  • 30/01/2017 ‘Too soon’ to say less overtaking in 2017 – Sainz Jan.30 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says F1 commentators should wait for the season to begin before declaring that overtaking is more difficult in 2017. Because cornering speeds will be higher, […]
  • 28/01/2016 Pirelli turned down Mercedes for wet test Jan.28 (GMM) Pirelli issued a polite 'no' to reigning world champion team Mercedes ahead of the recent wet tyre test at Paul Ricard. "When you're driving, you're always learning […]