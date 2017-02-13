Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours

15/02/2016 Alfa Romeo could be works F1 team – Marchionne Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Alfa Romeo could return to formula one as a works team. Earlier, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief flagged the possibility of the return to F1 of […]
21/04/2016 F1 must look beyond Ecclestone era – Marchionne Apr.21 (GMM) F1 needs to be looking ahead to the post-Bernie Ecclestone era. That is the view of Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president, amid rumours the powerful […]
11/05/2016 Red Bull eyed Alfa Romeo power – Marchionne May 11 (GMM) Red Bull expressed interest in being powered by Alfa Romeo engines in F1.
That is the revelation of Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne, who said moves are […]
06/05/2016 Ferrari can still win 2016 title – Marchionne May 6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari "deserves" to keep charging for the 2016 world championship.
That is despite the fact Sebastian Vettel, widely regarded as Maranello's lead […]
20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
15/12/2015 Alfa Romeo could return to F1 – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could return to formula one, Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne has announced. He was speaking as Ferrari president at the fabled marque's end-of-year […]
05/01/2017 Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Giovinazzi Jan.5 (GMM) Jean Alesi has hailed Ferrari's decision to sign up an Italian driver for 2017.
GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi will be the fabled Maranello team's reserve driver this year, […]
14/04/2015 Fiat hails ‘inevitable’ Ferrari reform Apr.14 (GMM) Fiat chairman John Elkann has hailed the sweeping changes made by a resurgent Ferrari ahead of the 2015 season. New York-born Elkann, Fiat-Chrysler chairman and the grandson […]
23/05/2016 Le Mans rules out French GP revival May 23 (GMM) Le Mans has ruled itself out of the running to revive the French grand prix.
Pierre Fillon is the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organiser of the […]