Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours

Feb.13 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has refused to dismiss speculation he might be in line for some Friday practice outings this season.

The Italian, who was the runner-up in GP2 last year, has been signed to be Ferrari’s official reserve driver in 2017.

And if Ferrari and Fiat president Sergio Marchionne’s plans to bring Alfa Romeo into F1 come to fruition, 23-year-old Giovinazzi would be the obvious choice to drive.

“But first the brand (Alfa Romeo) has to make money with the Giulia and Stelvio” road cars, Marchionne said recently.

Now, Alfa Romeo has launched the Stelvio, and Giovinazzi was there for the presentation.

“Alfa is a myth, a great Italian brand, and it excites me a lot to be here,” he said.

“For now I’m building up my experience in the simulator,” he added, referring to the preparations for his Ferrari reserve and testing role this year.

Asked if that role might mean a few Friday practice outings for the Ferrari customer Sauber, La Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Giovinazzi as answering: “We’ll see.

“For now I just want to enjoy this beautiful moment.”

Corriere della Sera, another Italian newspaper, reports that the 2017 Ferrari F1 car was fired up for the first time last Friday.

Related News

  • 15/02/2016 Alfa Romeo could be works F1 team – Marchionne Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Alfa Romeo could return to formula one as a works team. Earlier, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief flagged the possibility of the return to F1 of […]
  • 21/04/2016 F1 must look beyond Ecclestone era – Marchionne Apr.21 (GMM) F1 needs to be looking ahead to the post-Bernie Ecclestone era. That is the view of Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president, amid rumours the powerful […]
  • 11/05/2016 Red Bull eyed Alfa Romeo power – Marchionne May 11 (GMM) Red Bull expressed interest in being powered by Alfa Romeo engines in F1. That is the revelation of Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne, who said moves are […]
  • 06/05/2016 Ferrari can still win 2016 title – Marchionne May 6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari "deserves" to keep charging for the 2016 world championship. That is despite the fact Sebastian Vettel, widely regarded as Maranello's lead […]
  • 20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
  • 15/12/2015 Alfa Romeo could return to F1 – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could return to formula one, Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne has announced. He was speaking as Ferrari president at the fabled marque's end-of-year […]
  • 18/04/2016 Marchionne not ruling out Sauber buyout by Alfa Romeo Apr.18 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has not dismissed speculation the struggling Swiss team Sauber could become Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler president, has been […]
  • 05/01/2017 Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Giovinazzi Jan.5 (GMM) Jean Alesi has hailed Ferrari's decision to sign up an Italian driver for 2017. GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi will be the fabled Maranello team's reserve driver this year, […]
  • 14/04/2015 Fiat hails ‘inevitable’ Ferrari reform Apr.14 (GMM) Fiat chairman John Elkann has hailed the sweeping changes made by a resurgent Ferrari ahead of the 2015 season. New York-born Elkann, Fiat-Chrysler chairman and the grandson […]
  • 23/05/2016 Le Mans rules out French GP revival May 23 (GMM) Le Mans has ruled itself out of the running to revive the French grand prix. Pierre Fillon is the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organiser of the […]