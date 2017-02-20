Marchionne ‘not falling in trap’ of bold targets

08/10/2016 Vettel must ‘earn’ new Ferrari contract – boss Oct.8 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene says Sebastian Vettel will have to earn a new Ferrari contract.
The timing of the Ferrari team chief's comments is interesting, after sections of the […]
03/08/2016 Marchionne ‘not satisfied’ but staying the course Aug.3 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has this week suggested Ferrari will stay the course, despite admitting that the great Italian marque has disappointed in the opening half of 2016.
Both in […]
14/06/2016 Press says Ferrari victory now ‘within reach’ Jun.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's wish for an easier time from the Italian press after Canada was only partly delivered.
As the Maranello team bounced back with a redesigned turbo and […]
09/02/2017 Vasseur exit won’t hurt Renault – Palmer Feb.9 (GMM) The departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur will not hurt Renault.
That is the claim of the French works team's British driver Jolyon Palmer, referring to last month's […]
13/02/2017 Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours Feb.13 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has refused to dismiss speculation he might be in line for some Friday practice outings this season.
The Italian, who was the runner-up in GP2 last year, […]
10/01/2017 Ferrari had two day Xmas holiday – Marchionne Jan.10 (GMM) Ferrari is working harder than ever for F1 success in 2017, according to president Sergio Marchionne.
He was speaking after being hailed on US president-elect Donald Trump's […]
27/01/2017 Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi Jan.27 (GMM) Ferrari has denied that the official name for its 2017 car is now out of the bag.
Santander, a Spanish sponsor of the fabled Italian team, tweeted a graphic that suggested […]
22/05/2015 Now Hulkenberg linked with Ferrari move May 22 (GMM) The latest name linked with a move to Ferrari is Nico Hulkenberg. Before Kimi Raikkonen was signed for 2014, 27-year-old German Hulkenberg was linked with a move to the […]
16/04/2015 Hulkenberg admits to ‘hardest time’ in F1 career Apr.16 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he will have to keep treading water at Force India for some weeks to come. "It's actually quite a difficult situation," said the German, […]