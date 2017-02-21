Marko backs Brawn over DRS axe

09/04/2015 Red Bull switches brakes for China Apr.9 (GMM) As announced by Dr Helmut Marko after Malaysia, Red Bull has switched brake suppliers for the Chinese grand prix. Sebastian Vettel always disliked the feel of the Hitco […]
15/02/2017 Fans to see ‘real’ F1 passing in 2017 Feb.15 (GMM) F1 fans will see more "real" overtaking in 2017, according to Pirelli.
Some are worried that, as downforce increases dramatically this year, the shorter braking distances […]
26/09/2016 Kvyat says ‘no plan B’ amid Gasly rumours Sep.26 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted he has no 'plan B' for his career.
The Russian has had a rollercoaster of an F1 career so far: a debut for Toro Rosso at a young age, a speedy […]
29/08/2016 Red Bull denies illegal diffuser claims Aug.29 (GMM) Red Bull has hit back at any suggestion its 2016 car may be illegal.
The team has sped past Ferrari in recent times, with Max Verstappen qualifying on the front row at Spa […]
23/03/2016 F1 still ‘miles’ from loud enough engines Mar.23 (GMM) F1 is still "miles away" from sounding like the pinnacle of motor sport. That is the claim of two insiders, notwithstanding efforts over the winter to turn up the meagre […]
05/05/2016 MotoGP hot on F1’s heels – Marko May 5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has acknowledged that F1 is coming under threat by its two-wheeled equivalent when it comes to being the best form of top motor racing. As he this week ruled […]
24/03/2015 Marko says Max Mosley would fix F1 Mar.24 (GMM) As F1 speeds towards its next battleground, the debate about the very future of the sport will also resume in Malaysia. After the Melbourne opener, Red Bull furiously […]
08/06/2016 Ricciardo the best driver in F1 today – Marko Jun.8 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo might be the best performing F1 driver at the moment, according to Dr Helmut Marko.
The Australian driver was nothing short of livid after the Monaco grand […]
12/05/2015 Audi could prevent Red Bull exit – Marko May 12 (GMM) Audi could stop Red Bull from quitting formula one. That is the sensational claim of the former world champion team's Austrian official Dr Helmut Marko, adding even more […]