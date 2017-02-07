McLaren confirms Jost Capito exit

Feb.7 (GMM) McLaren has now confirmed the departure of Jost Capito.

Just four months after he started work, it emerged before Christmas that the 58-year-old German – who had left VW to be McLaren’s new CEO – was in fact now leaving McLaren.

The news came amid a period of upheaval for the beleaguered British team, whose supremo Ron Dennis was ousted at the end of a bitter shareholders dispute.

Indeed, it has emerged that McLaren will drop the iconic “MP4” – which for decades had referred to Dennis’ ‘Project 4’ organisation – from its car name for 2017.

And now, Italy’s Corriere della Sera confirms that Capito has in fact left the team.

A team spokesman told GMM: “Regrettably, we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again.

“As a result, we have agreed that he will leave McLaren Racing and will now consider other opportunities. We wish him success in his future endeavours.”



