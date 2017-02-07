McLaren confirms Jost Capito exit

29/05/2016 Jost Capito not starting work yet – Boullier May 29 (GMM) It is understood Jost Capito will start work at McLaren at the end of August.
Capito was actually signed up by the Woking team to be its new chief executive in January, but […]
16/11/2016 Boullier could have factory job in 2017 – report Nov.16 (GMM) The executive reshuffling at McLaren could leave Eric Boullier with a factory-based job in 2017.
That is the claim of Spain's Marca, during a week in which Ron Dennis was […]
06/02/2017 McLaren team rejects BMW rumours Feb.6 (GMM) McLaren has dismissed rumours linking the British team with a potential F1 tie-up with German manufacturer BMW.
McLaren's current works partner in F1 is Honda, the Japanese […]
18/05/2016 Arrivabene plays down driver change rumours May 18 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene said it is premature for Ferrari to be embroiled in the 2017 driver 'silly season'.
Italy's Corriere della Sera this week has suggested talks between the […]
28/08/2016 Capito says he will be ‘Boullier’s boss’ Aug.28 (GMM) A power struggle could be shaping up at McLaren, according to a Spanish sports daily.
After a long wait while he tied up his former role at VW, incoming McLaren chief […]
26/02/2016 Arai exit was ‘long-term plan’ – Boullier Feb.26 (GMM) The departure from Honda's F1 project of Yasuhisa Arai had tongues wagging in the Barcelona paddock this week. Rumours have been swirling that McLaren chiefs Eric Boullier […]
16/01/2017 Giovinazzi deserves F1 race seat – Minardi Jan.16 (GMM) New Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi actually deserves a seat on the 2017 grid.
That is the claim of former Italian F1 team owner Gian Carlo Minardi, referring to the […]
20/07/2016 Alonso says 2017 title ‘is the goal’ Jul.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is still not ruling out a tilt for the 2017 title.
Soon, McLaren-Honda will welcome its new chief executive to Woking - current VW racing director Jost […]
26/11/2016 McLaren must sign title sponsor – Brown Nov.26 (GMM) New McLaren chief Zak Brown says the famous British team must prioritise signing a title sponsor.
Since the departure of Vodafone and the start of the difficult works Honda […]
18/12/2015 ‘Strange’ that Volkswagen not in F1 – Marchionne Dec.18 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief, says he is still urging his Volkswagen counterpart to consider entering formula one. Currently, only four carmakers […]