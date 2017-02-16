Mercedes confirms new tech boss Allison

Feb.16 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed speculation it has snapped up former Ferrari technical boss James Allison.

Allison left Ferrari and Italy last year, following the sudden death of his UK-domiciled wife.

And his appointment at Brackley based Mercedes, starting on March 1, comes after Paddy Lowe’s recent switch to Williams.

“I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport,” Allison said.



