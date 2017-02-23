No late livery change for Renault

18/12/2015 Carmen Jorda ‘excited’ about future with Renault Dec.18 (GMM) Carmen Jorda sounds confident she will remain with Enstone as the current Lotus team transitions to Renault ownership over the winter. Often controversially, the 27-year-old […]
04/08/2016 Renault could turn blue for 2017 – reports Aug.4 (GMM) The works Renault team could be set to change colours for 2017, according to the latest international reports.
El Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sports newspaper, reports that […]
22/02/2017 F1 team could ‘do a Brawn’ – Palmer Feb.22 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer is not ruling out the possibility a F1 team could "do a Brawn" in 2017.
He is referring to 2009, when after Honda suddenly withdrew from F1, Ross Brawn's new […]
08/03/2016 Renault to make Ferrari-like engine step – Horner Mar.8 (GMM) Renault is tipped to make considerable progress with its power unit in 2016, as the works team prepares to unveil its new race livery. After the Lotus buyout, the Enstone […]
13/05/2016 Palmer dismisses Renault axe rumours May 13 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer on Thursday said he is not worried about rumours Renault might oust him before the end of the 2016 season.
The French marque's new works team is actively […]
04/02/2015 Ferrari takes ‘big step’ for 2015 – Kaltenborn Feb.4 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined those who are impressed with the progress made by beleaguered great Ferrari over the winter. Like the Maranello based works team, the Swiss […]
27/08/2015 Lotus cars finally leave Belgium Aug.27 (GMM) Four days after the Belgian grand prix, Lotus and its black and gold cars have finally left Spa-Francorchamps. All of the Enstone team's transporters and race equipment had […]
29/07/2015 Rossi hints at Haas talks Jul.29 (GMM) GP2 driver Alexander Rossi is not ruling out a move into formula one next year with the new American team Haas. The closely Ferrari-aligned Haas has played down reports it […]
16/03/2016 Renault to unveil all-yellow livery Mar.16 (GMM) Renault is set to unveil an all-yellow race livery for 2016. As recently as this week, even though the wraps will come off the Melbourne car on Wednesday, the carmaker's […]
06/02/2015 Haas plans yellow livery for 2016 team – report Feb.6 (GMM) F1's new team for 2016, the American entrant Haas, could race with a distinctive yellow livery. It has emerged in recent days that former McLaren and Red Bull engineer Rob […]