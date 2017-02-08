Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley

Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1’s new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
Although given the honorary title ‘chairman emeritus’, 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has been effectively ousted and replaced by Liberty Media’s Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.
For years, Ecclestone and Mosley was a formidable double-act, and now the former FIA president thinks Liberty has erred in sidelining his long-time friend.
“I would never have dropped Bernie in the way Liberty Media have,” he is quoted by the respected F1 correspondent Roger Benoit.
“It would only have been necessary to keep him doing what he’s really good at: negotiating with the organisers and the promoters,” Blick newspaper quoted Mosley as saying.
“Then, the Americans could concentrate fully on what has been neglected to date: the digital side of the business. But Liberty has bought everything and believes it can make it better, so let’s wait and see,” Mosley added.
25/01/2017 Ecclestone offices ‘too small’ for F1 Jan.25 (GMM) F1 will relocate from Bernie Ecclestone's current offices in London, new CEO Chase Carey has announced.
Speaking to the media as he swept into power, replacing long-time F1 […]
26/09/2016 Zak Brown, Agag linked with F1 roles Sep.26 (GMM) F1 sponsorship guru Zak Brown is lining up a top job in the sport, according to the respected business outlet Sky News.
Journalist Mark Kleinman, who has predicted many key […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed.
With the European […]
20/01/2017 Liberty urges teams to buy into F1 Jan.20 (GMM) New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport.
Earlier this week, we reported that because the share offer would not include actual voting rights on […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]