Physio doubts Alonso set to retire

Feb.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso’s long-time physio does not think the Spaniard is shaping up to quit formula one.
Alonso, 35, is set to begin the last season on his current McLaren-Honda contract, and has warned that unless 2017 is more enjoyable he could hang up his F1 helmet.
But Fabrizio Borra, the two-time champion’s ever-present physio and co-trainer, told Spanish radio Cadena Cope: “I do not see a Fernando who thinks this may be his last season in formula one.
“He is working very hard, as he did in his early years. I see him very calm and motivated,” Borra explained.
McLaren boss Zak Brown is playing down the prospect of race wins this year, but Borra said the Alonso crew always prepare for each season the same.
“We always get to the first test convinced that the year will be positive,” he said. “The mental focus is the same as when fighting for the title.
“He is training for about six hours a day,” Borra revealed.
“For the younger drivers, the physical preparation changes a lot, but not so much for the veterans. Fernando has a plan similar to the one he has done since he made his debut.
“The cars he started with were physically more demanding even than we will see in 2017, even if the speed in corners this year will require more from the drivers than we have seen in recent seasons,” he said.
