Renault-Sirotkin deal to proceed after Vasseur exit

12/12/2016 Sirotkin eyes Renault race seat for 2018 Dec.12 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is pushing to become Renault's race driver by 2018.
Third in this year's GP2 standings, the young Russian was a Renault test driver this year […]
15/11/2016 Renault flags third driver role for Sirotkin Nov.15 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin could move up to the position of third driver at Renault next year.
The Russian began 2016 as the French works team's test driver, but third driver Esteban […]
04/05/2016 Billionaire eyes Russian F1 team May 4 (GMM) A billionaire has admitted he would like to establish a Russian formula one team. In February, as former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov signed for the Le Mans LMP2 team SMP Racing, […]
12/05/2016 Russia to have F1 team eventually – Petrov May 12 (GMM) Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov thinks plans for a Russian team are on track.
Petrov, who raced for Renault and Caterham, now drives in Le Mans sports cars with SMP Racing, […]
29/04/2016 Magnussen admits ‘pressure’ from Sirotkin, Ocon Apr.29 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has played down the fact he will sit out Friday morning practice in Russia. Renault has inked a deal with SMP Bank-backed SMP Racing, in which Russian […]
10/02/2016 Petrov eyes F1 future for Russian team Feb.10 (GMM) F1 could have a Russian team in the not-too-distant future. Former Renault and Caterham driver Vitaly Petrov, who was the first Russian to race in formula one, will this […]
13/01/2017 Vasseur quit over Renault ‘differences’ Jan.13 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he quit as Renault boss because of "serious differences" with his management colleagues.
The big rumour is that Vasseur, the team principal, and […]
29/04/2016 Sirotkin happy to beat Palmer Apr.29 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin made a good first impression as he ran in morning practice in Russia. The Russian, in Kevin Magnussen's car, was a full 0.8 tenths faster than Renault […]
27/04/2016 Sirotkin deal could go beyond 2016 – manager Apr.27 (GMM) Renault's new works team surprised the F1 world on Tuesday when it revealed the identity of its new test driver. It was in 2013 when Sergey Sirotkin, then a teenager, was […]