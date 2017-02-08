Rosberg backs Kubica for F1 test comeback

Feb.8 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed news Robert Kubica could be looking to get back into F1.
The Pole had to leave the category after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 rally crash, but he will return to full-time circuit racing in 2017 with a top prototype Le Mans seat.
And now a Telegraph headline says the 32-year-old former BMW and Renault driver “would like to try” to test a grand prix car in the near future, despite the fact Kubica was earlier unable due to movement limitations.
So, responding to a news item published by F1 broadcaster James Allen, Rosberg said to his followers on Twitter: “What (do) you think?
“I hope a top team gives Robert the opportunity. It would be great to watch! (I’m) sure he would be fast immediately as always!”
Rosberg has been active on social media since shocking the F1 world with his sudden retirement news, even commenting on supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s exit.
“Bernie, mega job!” he said. “But a change has been overdue. Mr (Chase) Carey, all the best in making our sport awesome again.”
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
03/02/2017 Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans Feb.3 (GMM) Robert Kubica is inching tantalisingly close to his old days in formula one.
The Pole, now 32, has competed at the highest level of world rallying, but been unable to return […]
25/05/2015 Vettel no fan of Monaco ‘grid boys’ May 25 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel was no fan of the 'grid boy' concept that debuted on Sunday's Monaco grid. Normally, when F1 drivers pull into their grid hatching ahead of a race, they are […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
15/07/2015 Horner wants return of F1 ‘Procar’ series Jul.15 (GMM) The return of a 'Procar' series would be one way to make heroes of today's F1 drivers. That is the view of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who acknowledged that the […]
09/03/2016 Austin back on track, Monza still in trouble Mar.9 (GMM) The US grand prix in Austin looks to be back on track. Although now a popular stop on the annual calendar, the race's October date was given mere provisional status due to a […]
26/09/2016 Zak Brown, Agag linked with F1 roles Sep.26 (GMM) F1 sponsorship guru Zak Brown is lining up a top job in the sport, according to the respected business outlet Sky News.
Journalist Mark Kleinman, who has predicted many key […]