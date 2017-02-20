Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message

14/02/2017 Bottas not settling for second place Feb.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017.
Since making his F1 debut for Williams in […]
09/02/2017 Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get along Feb.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017.
This week, triple world champion Hamilton's father Anthony said his son […]
03/02/2015 Wolff not expecting driver ‘harmony’ in 2015 Feb.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not expecting the current mood of peace between Mercedes' drivers to last. Last year, the relationship between teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg […]
10/02/2017 Bottas hits back at Hamilton ‘career killer’ jibe Feb.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has replied to what might be seen as the opening salvo in a new psychological battle between Mercedes' F1 drivers.
Claims by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony […]
24/12/2015 Rosberg contract talks only in summer – Wolff Dec.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there is no guarantee Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton will be paired together beyond 2016. Rosberg, for a start, has a contract only until the end of next […]
19/01/2015 Mercedes announces Jerez launch for 2015 car Jan.19 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed reports it will reveal its title-defending 2015 car on the first day of official winter testing. We reported earlier in January that unlike McLaren […]
27/12/2016 Bottas ‘a possibility’ for 2017 – Wolff Dec.27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Sources in Spain report that Williams is pushing for […]
25/06/2015 F1 grid ‘still has characters’ – Wolff Jun.25 (GMM) As F1 chiefs ponder the sport's biggest problems, Toto Wolff has admitted the issue of 'characters' is a recurring one. Some would argue that - recalling legends like Ayrton […]
17/01/2017 Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place.
Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa […]