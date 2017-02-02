Todt no fan of two-day race weekend idea

Feb.2 (GMM) F1 does not look set to switch to a two-day race weekend format any time soon.

The news comes after Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said that as Liberty Media takes over the sport, scrapping Friday would be a cheap and easy way to make F1 “more dynamic”.

It might also be a way to accommodate Liberty’s apparent plans to expand the F1 calendar well beyond its already bustling 20-race calendar.

“Friday practice does not play any role,” Abiteboul told the French magazine Auto Hebdo.

But FIA president Jean Todt said: “It is quite simple — we have not found anything that would be better than the current format.

“If we were to find something that we believe would be real progress, we would look at it very closely,” the Frenchman is quoted by Speed Week.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

