Too early for Verstappen title in 2017 – father

12/06/2015 Marchionne tips Mercedes to ‘be reasonable’ Jun.12 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has tipped Mercedes to be "reasonable" as the sport looks to tweak the engine freeze rules. In recent days, Red Bull chief Christian Horner has warned that […]
15/05/2016 Mission accomplished for Max’s father Jos May 15 (GMM) Jos Verstappen is taking a step back from the limelight in the career of his son and F1 teen sensation Max.
44-year-old Jos, known throughout his own F1 racing career as […]
05/12/2016 Red Bull distances itself from Rosberg story Dec.5 (GMM) Red Bull and its drivers have distanced themselves from Nico Rosberg's seismic decision to leave Mercedes and F1.
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are among F1's top […]
05/04/2016 Amid rumours, Horner backs pressured Kvyat Apr.5 (GMM) Christian Horner has moved to lift the pressure from the shoulders of Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. There is speculation the energy drink company may need to promote the […]
13/11/2016 Wolff phone call saga ‘overblown’ – Verstappen Nov.13 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down the controversy about his phone call to Max Verstappen's father.
Red Bull chiefs Helmut Marko and Christian Horner lashed out as they revealed the […]
11/06/2015 Mercedes ‘listening’ to unfreeze arguments Jun.11 (GMM) Eric Boullier has tipped Mercedes to compromise over the current engine rules. Christian Horner, boss of the struggling Red Bull team, said this week that if the so-called […]
09/12/2015 Horner predicts more Mercedes dominance in 2016 Dec.9 (GMM) Christian Horner has predicted another year on top for Mercedes in 2016. That is despite the fact the Red Bull chief thinks the actual chassis produced by the premier energy […]