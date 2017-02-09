Vasseur exit won’t hurt Renault – Palmer

02/03/2016 One-year deals for Magnussen, Palmer – boss Mar.2 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur, the new team boss at Renault, has admitted neither team driver has a guaranteed future with the French marque beyond 2016. "Both drivers have a contract for […]
13/01/2017 Vasseur won’t be replaced – Abiteboul Jan.13 (GMM) Renault will not be "weakened" by the departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur.
That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, who as managing director might now be seen as the […]
27/08/2016 Magnussen wants Renault decision in September Aug.27 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has urged Renault to make a fast decision over its driver lineup for 2017.
The French works team is obviously assessing its options for next year, having […]
12/01/2017 Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen Jan.12 (GMM) Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has lashed out at departing team driver Kevin Magnussen.
Earlier, after Dane Magnussen claimed the French team had suffered leadership problems […]
18/03/2016 Magnussen backs Friday outings for Ocon Mar.18 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has backed Renault's decision to give new third driver Esteban Ocon some Friday practice outings in 2016. Ocon, the 19-year-old reigning GP3 champion, is 'on […]
14/07/2016 Candidates queue up for Palmer’s seat Jul.14 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer may face a struggle to hang onto his Renault seat beyond 2016.
That's because the potential suitors are queuing at the door, including Stoffel Vandoorne and […]
22/12/2015 Renault to announce team details in February Dec.22 (GMM) Renault is not yet ready to announce all the details of its return to full works team status in formula one. But the deal has at least now been officially done, with the […]
15/11/2016 Renault flags third driver role for Sirotkin Nov.15 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin could move up to the position of third driver at Renault next year.
The Russian began 2016 as the French works team's test driver, but third driver Esteban […]
24/03/2016 Renault not giving up on 2016 – Vasseur Mar.24 (GMM) Renault has not given up on the 2016 season, team boss Frederic Vasseur insists. After the eleventh-hour takeover of Lotus, it had been reported that the French carmaker […]
05/02/2016 Magnussen sympathises with ousted Maldonado Feb.5 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has expressed his sympathy for the plight of Pastor Maldonado, who was ousted at the last minute by Renault for 2016. It is Magnussen who is replacing the […]