Verstappen-Vandoorne like Senna-Prost – pundit

Feb.8 (GMM) F1 could be heading into a new ‘Senna versus Prost’ era.

That is the view of a well known F1 pundit, as two youngsters from the Benelux region prepare to go head-to-head in 2017.

Peter Windsor, a former Williams team manager turned journalist, told the Dutch magazine Formule 1: “I’m a big fan of (Stoffel) Vandoorne’s.

“I see F1 heading for an era like Senna and Prost, but with (Max) Verstappen and Vandoorne,” he added. “Verstappen as the Senna, Vandoorne as the Prost.”

While Max Verstappen is shaping up for his third season and possibly even a title charge in 2017, Belgian Vandoorne is actually five years older but a F1 rookie this year.

And while Dutch youngster Verstappen is spectacular and aggressive, Vandoorne gives an account of his style that sounds contrasting.

“I am consistent not only in a race but over a full season,” said the 24-year-old McLaren-Honda driver. “Quick without making mistakes.

“My strength is that I can take an inferior car into the top five,” Vandoorne added.

Related News

  • 08/03/2016 Sainz says 2016 could be last chance at Toro Rosso Mar.8 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he knows 2016 could be a make-or-break season for him in F1. On the surface, Toro Rosso is fielding arguably its best-ever lineup in the form of Spaniard […]
  • 05/04/2015 Mother insists Verstappen is Belgian Apr.5 (GMM) Max Verstappen's mother says the 17-year-old is in fact Belgian. The Toro Rosso rookie, now making waves as the youngest ever driver and points-scorer in F1 history, is the […]
  • 20/08/2015 Promoter happy with present and future at Spa Aug.20 (GMM) Andre Maes, promoter of the Belgian grand prix, is looking forward not only to this weekend's race, but also more of the same in the future at fabled and popular […]
  • 23/08/2016 Spa promoter thrilled with F1 ticket sales Aug.23 (GMM) The race promoter is heralding almost unprecedented interest in this weekend's Belgian grand prix. Andre Mas, organiser of the fabled Spa-Francorchamps race, told La […]
  • 19/10/2016 Verstappen aggression nothing new – Ocon Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says Max Verstappen's controversially aggressive driving style in formula one is nothing new. Just two years ago, the pair were fighting wheel-to-wheel in the […]
  • 21/01/2015 Now McLaren gives preview of 2015 design Jan.21 (GMM) McLaren looks to be the next team giving a sneak preview of its 2015 car. Williams has revealed a rendered photo of its new car, the Mercedes-powered FW37, on the cover of […]
  • 21/01/2017 ‘Exhausted’ Verstappen training hard for 2017 – father Jan.21 (GMM) Jos Verstappen says his son Max is training harder than ever for 2017. Young Verstappen, 19, is touted as a potential title contender for 2017, when the cars will be much […]
  • 16/03/2015 Peter Sauber defends Kaltenborn after Melbourne saga Mar.16 (GMM) Team founder Peter Sauber has defended Monisha Kaltenborn after the courtroom debacle of the team's 2015 season opener. Ultimately, Indian-born Kaltenborn was smiling as the […]
  • 13/07/2015 Button, Vandoorne eye same F1 seats for 2016 – report Jul.13 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne and Jenson Button have found themselves in competition for the same F1 race seats for 2016, according to the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat. It is […]
  • 11/04/2015 Verstappen ‘more Dutch than Belgian’ – father Apr.11 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father has hit back at claims the 17-year-old is really Belgian. The issue hit the headlines a week ago, when the Toro Rosso rookie's mother Sophie Kumpen […]