Villeneuve tips Vettel to shine in 2017

Feb.22 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has tipped Sebastian Vettel to be a standout performer in 2017.

More widely, pundits are naming the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers as the likely pacesetters this year.

But 1997 title winner Villeneuve said fans should also be watching a red car.

“Sebastian’s driving style fits perfectly with the new cars,” he told Sport Bild.

“Not just that, he is the one who has done the most kilometers with the new tyres — by far. This is a clear advantage, especially at the beginning of the season,” said the former Williams driver.

Villeneuve, 45, also said he is looking forward to F1’s new technical regulations this year, featuring much faster cars and bigger, grippier tyres.

“Finally, the days are over when you could go straight from a tricycle to a formula one car,” said the French Canadian. “Now these cars need men, not kids.”

Related News

  • 21/04/2015 Kvyat struggling with pressure – Villeneuve Apr.21 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is struggling to deal with the pressure of driving for Red Bull. That is the claim of the outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. "Last year he did […]
  • 30/12/2014 Vettel, Alonso right to leave F1 teams – Villeneuve Dec.30 (GMM) Former champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were right to leave their respective teams ahead of 2015. That is the view of the outspoken 1997 title winner turned […]
  • 26/01/2015 Rosberg predicts more Mercedes dominance Jan.26 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has tipped another season of F1 superiority for Mercedes. Last year, as the turbo V6 era dawned, the German driver and his teammate, the new reigning champion […]
  • 10/11/2016 Stroll ‘not like Maldonado’ – Villeneuve Nov.10 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve insists it is not fair to compare Lance Stroll with other F1 'pay drivers' like Pastor Maldonado. Reportedly after his father and Canadian billionaire […]
  • 06/03/2015 Vettel was right to leave Red Bull – Villeneuve Mar.6 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel made the right choice in deciding to leave Red Bull for Ferrari. That is the view of 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who said it became clear last […]
  • 04/09/2016 Manager backs Verstappen over Villeneuve row Sep.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has moved to put a lid on a war of words between the 18-year-old driver and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. After Villeneuve suggested that […]
  • 10/02/2016 Villeneuve reveals F1 career mistakes Feb.10 (GMM) 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has admitted to making a couple of mistakes during his formula one career. "I don't regret anything," he told the French magazine Auto […]
  • 16/09/2016 2017 ‘good time’ to make Williams debut – Stroll Sep.16 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he thinks 2017 is a "good time" for him to make his F1 debut. Still 17, the French Canadian and European F3 championship leader is the favourite to become […]
  • 26/03/2016 F1 must restore ‘credibility’ – Villeneuve Mar.26 (GMM) F1 must return to its glorious roots or risk collapsing, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. The French Canadian is just the latest in a long line of […]
  • 08/03/2015 Villeneuve slams Alonso for lack of Ferrari ‘respect’ Mar.8 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has sided firmly with Ferrari after F1's highest profile driver move. Over the winter, Fernando Alonso left the Maranello team and joined McLaren-Honda, […]