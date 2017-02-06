VW no longer ruling out F1

Feb.6 (GMM) Volkswagen is no longer ruling out a future F1 foray.
Earlier, it was suggested that amid the diesel emissions scandal, and VW’s rumoured disdain for Bernie Ecclestone’s management style, the German car giant had ruled out entering the sport.
But Ecclestone is now gone, and Liberty Media has taken over and is promising changes.
“From my point of view, the whole topic is mixed up again. It is absolutely a new beginning,” Wolfgang Durheimer, boss of the VW brands Bentley and Bugatti, told the German website motorsport-total.com.
