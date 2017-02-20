Wehrlein in doubt for second test, Melbourne

Feb.20 (GMM) Speculation is already mounting that Pascal Wehrlein could miss more than just the start of winter testing next week.
Following his violent rollover crash at the Race of Champions event a full month ago, the German has finally confirmed that he will sit out the first of the two four-day tests in Barcelona.
“I have to skip the first winter test due to medical advice because of a back issue,” the 22-year-old German announced on Twitter.
“I feel sorry for the team but we’ll come back stronger!”
Wehrlein, a Mercedes junior, has switched from Manor to the Swiss team Sauber for 2017, and he will be almost certainly replaced in Barcelona by Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi.
But whether he will miss the second test, or even the season opener in Australia, is now the subject of media speculation.
“Wehrlein could be missing for some time,” said Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt. “Because his injury also prevents him from training his neck.”
Sauber is not commenting.
Schmidt explained: “The necessary neck training has intensified due to the markedly increased cornering speeds this year. And the longer Wehrlein is not training, the more muscle he has to build up afterwards. And the more his participation in Melbourne is endangered.”
07/02/2017 Wehrlein injury puts 2017 testing in doubt Feb.7 (GMM) Two weeks later, Pascal Wehrlein is still recovering from a scary rollover crash that occurred during the race of champions event in Miami.
Last month, the Sauber driver was […]
23/02/2015 Top teams told camera mountings illegal – report Feb.23 (GMM) Top teams and likely title challengers Mercedes and Ferrari will have to modify their cars ahead of the season opener in Melbourne. That was the claim on Monday of Germany's […]
19/02/2015 Rosberg suffering inflamed nerve in neck – report Feb.19 (GMM) Both of Mercedes' race drivers are out of action at present. World champion Lewis Hamilton kicked off the team's four-day test at Barcelona early on Thursday, but had to […]
12/03/2015 Van der Garde has no super licence – report Mar.12 (GMM) Giedo van der Garde's bid to race for Sauber in Melbourne could stumble at the final hurdle. It has been established that the Dutchman has a valid contract and, despite the […]
21/01/2015 Honda still not happy with ‘unfreeze’ ruling Jan.21 (GMM) F1 returnee Honda this year may be allowed to do just a quarter of the engine development of its 2015 rivals Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault. After initially being left out of […]
09/02/2017 Melbourne protest possible over F1 row – report Feb.9 (GMM) An argument over clever and controversial suspension systems looks set to keep raging early in 2017.
Earlier, Ferrari called into question the legality of setups being run by […]
14/02/2017 Suspension dispute still raging before test Feb.14 (GMM) A question mark continues to hang above the legality of the fastest two cars ahead of the 2017 season.
Although the new Mercedes and Red Bull cars are yet to be launched, it […]
12/03/2015 Software could sideline Manor in Australia Mar.12 (GMM) Against all the odds, Manor made it to Australia and on Thursday both cars soared through scrutineering for the 2015 season opener. But the team might not be able to run in […]
30/07/2016 German media predicting close Mercedes fight Jul.30 (GMM) F1's respected German journalists are expecting the fight between Mercedes' warring teammates to remain close in 2016.
At the halfway point of the season, Lewis Hamilton has […]
17/02/2017 Sauber to confirm Wehrlein out for first test Feb.17 (GMM) Sauber is set to confirm that Pascal Wehrlein will sit out the start of official pre-season testing in a little over a week.
With Mercedes' backing, the 22-year-old German […]