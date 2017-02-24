Wolff ‘not worried’ amid suspension row

Feb.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff insists he is “not worried” Mercedes’ controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.

A dispute is raging between Mercedes and Red Bull, who are using a linked suspension concept, and another camp led mainly by Ferrari.

It has raised the spectre of a controversy and protest-riddled 2017 season opener in Melbourne.

But Mercedes team boss Wolff said: “I am not worried.

“The FIA has assured us several times that we are legal,” he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. “It is the usual sabre-rattling before the season.”



