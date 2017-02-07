Young driver de Vries loses McLaren support – report

Feb.7 (GMM) Nyck de Vries is losing the support of McLaren, according to the Dutch media.

A report by the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP said the 22-year-old, who for years has been a McLaren development driver, is now seeking a seat for 2017 without the British team’s support.

That is despite the fact that, on Monday, McLaren wished its “McLaren Young Driver” de Vries a happy 22nd birthday on Twitter.

But RTL cited “sources” as it claimed that de Vries, whose GP3 teammates Charles Leclerc and Alexander Albon finished 1-2 in the 2016 season, is in fact leaving the McLaren programme.

“He will test a Ferrari GT car next week,” the broadcaster declared, explaining that de Vries is in the running for a full-time world endurance championship seat.

After finishing just 6th in the 2016 GP3 championship, de Vries “has not found a seat” in the F1 feeder series and lost McLaren’s backing, RTL GP added.

McLaren has been contacted for comment.



