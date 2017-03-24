Brawn defends diluting F1 ‘exclusivity’

21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
25/01/2017 Liberty era future brighter for German GP Jan.25 (GMM) F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.
Germany will not host a race in 2017, after […]
04/11/2016 Brawn to be new F1 supremo ‘nonsense’ – Ecclestone Nov.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has moved to put a lid on speculation he is about to lose his spot at the very top of F1.
Reports this week suggested former Ferrari and Mercedes chief Ross […]
29/10/2016 Brawn admits F1 top job ‘appealing’ Oct.29 (GMM) Ross Brawn has admitted he is interested in returning to F1.
But the former Ferrari and Mercedes chief fended off speculation he could come back from retirement with a […]
25/01/2017 Ecclestone offices ‘too small’ for F1 Jan.25 (GMM) F1 will relocate from Bernie Ecclestone's current offices in London, new CEO Chase Carey has announced.
Speaking to the media as he swept into power, replacing long-time F1 […]
28/02/2017 Liberty to ‘unleash’ new social media era Feb.28 (GMM) F1 is already turning a sharp corner in the early days of the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.
Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo told Italian radio Rai this week that […]
16/03/2017 Budget caps a possibility for F1 – Brawn Mar.16 (GMM) Ross Brawn has admitted that tweaks to the commercial arrangements inside F1 could be a key to a strong future for the sport.
Currently, one assessment of the situation in […]
20/03/2017 21 races ‘the maximum’ for F1 – Brawn Mar.20 (GMM) Ross Brawn says there are enough races on the F1 calendar already.
When Liberty Media took over the sport, reports circulated that new chief executive Chase Carey saw […]
02/03/2017 Brawn eyes experimental ‘non-championship’ F1 race Mar.2 (GMM) Ross Brawn says he would like to introduce an annual 'non-championship' race so F1 can experiment with new weekend format ideas.
The former Ferrari and Honda chief, attending […]
12/11/2016 Liberty expects teams to buy into F1 Nov.12 (GMM) F1 teams are expressing interest in buying into the sport, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has revealed.
As Liberty moved to take over from majority owner CVC, it emerged that […]