Drivers happy with ‘8G’ new-generation F1 cars

01/06/2016 Doornbos warns Ricciardo over ’emotional’ rhetoric Jun.1 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix.
The Australian was nothing short […]
29/02/2016 Ricciardo not ruling out more Ferrari rumours Feb.29 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is still refusing to rule himself out of the running for a future switch to Ferrari. Earlier, the Australian predicted a frenzied 'silly season' this year, […]
30/05/2016 Ricciardo livid after another Red Bull bungle May 30 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo left Monaco late on Sunday declaring he could not wait to "get the hell out of here".
The Australian, who started the wet-dry race on the Principality's […]
12/06/2016 Verstappen not ashamed to trail Ricciardo Jun.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has suggested he feels no shame in being outperformed in the last couple of race weekends by his teammate.
That is despite the fact that, on Red Bull debut in […]
27/06/2016 Home track doesn’t suit Red Bull – Webber Jun.27 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber is not expecting his old team to shine too brightly this weekend in Austria.
Once called the A1-Ring, the 'Red Bull Ring' is now the […]
03/01/2017 Ricciardo relationship could change – Verstappen Jan.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen admits that if Red Bull's 2017 car is a title challenger, his relationship with teammate Daniel Ricciardo would change.
However, the young Dutchman says that […]
01/04/2016 Vettel denies F1 already fast enough Apr.1 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has hit back at suggestions speeding up the cars for 2017 is not the right direction for F1. With the tyres and cars set to be wider next year, and the wings […]
27/06/2016 Ricciardo says ‘no contact’ with Ferrari Jun.27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out a move to Ferrari at some point in the near future.
Rumours in 2015 and again this year have linked the Australian with Maranello, but Red […]
30/09/2016 Verstappen made Ricciardo ‘better’ driver Sep.30 (GMM) Red Bull's race drivers have admitted they are each pushing the other on in 2017.
"When Max arrived at Red Bull, it made me take a step forward," Daniel Ricciardo said at […]