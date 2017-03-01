European politician frustrated over F1 reporting

Mar.1 (GMM) The spokesman for a European politician has expressed frustration with reporting by the F1 media this week.
A letter to parliamentarian Anneliese Dodds from the European Commission’s competition commissioner was interpreted by several publications – notably the BBC, City AM and F1 blogger Joe Saward – to mean that an investigation into F1 had been ruled out.
Dodds is pressing the Commission to look into not only the income and governance systems in F1, but also the recent takeover completed by Liberty Media.
A spokesman for Dodds said that as soon as he noticed the publications were “annoyingly” saying an investigation had been ruled out, he “sent messages” to all of them.
“I can assure you that the Commissioner is well aware of our position, and what they have and haven’t ruled out,” he said.
“I’m going to be speaking with Anneliese about all of this when she arrives in Brussels later today and we’ll think of the next steps.”
Also alarmed at the F1 media’s reporting is top F1 business journalist Christian Sylt, who said analysing the letters between Dodds and the Commission was “actually really simple”.
“The crazy part is that they (the journalists) didn’t stop to check whether it made any sense,” he told us.
28/02/2017 F1 still at risk of investigation – source Feb.28 (GMM) The possibility of a European Commission investigation into formula one remains open for now.
However, the BBC has reported that competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager […]
16/02/2017 F1 inches closer to European investigation Feb.16 (GMM) The European parliament has taken another step closer to initiating an investigation into formula one.
We reported this week that parliamentarians were poised to vote, after […]
20/10/2015 Europe still ‘assessing’ F1 teams’ complaint Oct.20 (GMM) The risk of an investigation into F1's structure by the European Commission is still hanging over the sport. "We have received a complaint," a spokesman confirmed to the […]
27/04/2015 European investigation into F1 unlikely – source Apr.27 (GMM) F1 teams must lodge a formal complaint or the European Commission will not launch an investigation into the sport. That is the claim of F1 business journalist Christian […]
27/09/2016 EU politician questions F1’s Liberty sale Sep.27 (GMM) A European politician has questioned whether F1's high profile sale to Liberty Media should be allowed to proceed.
Earlier, it was British EU parliamentarian Anneliese Dodds […]
14/02/2017 F1 faces potential $168m fine – report Feb.14 (GMM) F1 is inching closer to a full investigation by the European Commission.
That is the claim of London's Times newspaper, revealing that politicians want the body to look into […]
30/01/2017 FIA ‘fair’ amid $80m windfall controversy – Carey Jan.30 (GMM) Chase Carey says the FIA is "fair" and "even-handed", amid a bubbling controversy that could spell trouble for Liberty Media's F1 buyout.
Because the governing body owns a 1 […]
21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed.
With the European […]
24/02/2017 Mercedes ‘closer and closer’ to 1000hp Feb.24 (GMM) Mercedes is inching ever "closer" to the milestone mark of 1000 horse power with its field-leading V6 power unit.
That is the admission of engine boss Aldo Costa, amid […]