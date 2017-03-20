Haas is team closest to Sauber – Ericsson

21/10/2016 Sauber eyes driver call before season end Oct.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn says Sauber is in no rush to announce its driver lineup for 2017.
With seats at Force India, Renault, Williams, Manor and Toro Rosso also still […]
28/04/2016 Nasr to get new chassis in Russia Apr.28 (GMM) Felipe Nasr will get the new chassis he so desires for this weekend's Russian grand prix. The Brazilian has been complaining since the Melbourne season opener about braking […]
11/11/2016 Sauber looks set to keep same drivers Nov.11 (GMM) Sauber looks set to keep its existing drivers in 2017.
Although Marcus Ericsson is closely linked with the Swiss team's new group of owners, the Swede had indicated he was […]
06/06/2016 Sauber not willing to be next ‘B’ team Jun.6 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has played down "dramatic" media claims that Monaco recently was the low point in Sauber's long motor racing history.
"I see it not as dramatic," the […]
09/02/2016 No change to Sauber’s 2016 car plan Feb.9 (GMM) Sauber is pressing ahead with its plan to begin testing its 2016 car only at the second and final pre-season test next month. The Swiss team announced on Monday that the C35, […]
15/03/2017 Old engine makes Sauber’s life ‘hard’ – Wehrlein Mar.15 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted Sauber's year-old engines will be a disadvantage for the Swiss team in 2017.
Last year, Sauber almost collapsed financially, with its survival […]
15/09/2016 Sauber keeps rebuilding after Longbow buyout Sep.15 (GMM) Sauber is continuing to rebuild after almost collapsing under financial strain earlier in 2016.
The Swiss team was rescued by a mysterious Swiss-based group of investors […]
18/02/2015 Sutil linked with Nissan seat for Le Mans Feb.18 (GMM) Adrian Sutil could keep his top motor racing career alive in 2015 with a Le Mans seat. Late last year, the German veteran hinted he might take legal action against Sauber, […]
12/11/2016 Kaltenborn admits Nasr place not certain Nov.12 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has admitted it is not certain that Felipe Nasr will stay at Sauber beyond 2016.
Earlier, we reported that the Swiss team was likely to keep the Brazilian […]
03/06/2016 Benoit says Sauber must change driver lineup Jun.3 (GMM) A leading Swiss journalist has suggested Sauber needs to make a change to its driver lineup at the end of the season.
In Monaco, their bitter old rivalry from their GP2 days […]