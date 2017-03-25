Jos Verstappen fears for Vandoorne career

15/03/2017 Alonso ‘has spoken’ about 2018 – Boullier Mar.15 (GMM) Eric Boullier has admitted Fernando Alonso's future could depend on the competitiveness of the McLaren-Honda package in 2017.
On the face of it, the Anglo-Japanese […]
30/09/2015 Verstappen not worried amid Red Bull crisis Sep.30 (GMM) Amid all the talk of a Red Bull crisis, Max and Jos Verstappen insist they are not worried. However, the energy drink company - owning not just Red Bull but also Dutch […]
01/03/2017 McLaren ‘sticking with plan’ – Vandoorne Mar.1 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he has not been told if McLaren will modify its test programme in light of the problems struck so far.
As the Barcelona test began and Fernando Alonso […]
20/01/2015 F1 assessing impact of 2015 engine ‘unfreeze’ Jan.20 (GMM) Manufacturers and teams are busily assessing the impact of the newly-clarified engine 'freeze' situation, mere weeks before the season opener. Pushed by Ferrari and Renault, […]
11/06/2015 Mercedes ‘listening’ to unfreeze arguments Jun.11 (GMM) Eric Boullier has tipped Mercedes to compromise over the current engine rules. Christian Horner, boss of the struggling Red Bull team, said this week that if the so-called […]
23/10/2015 Red Bull, Renault ‘talking again’ – Jos Verstappen Oct.23 (GMM) Renault and Red Bull are at least "talking again". That is the news of Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver who now travels the globe with his son Max. Max, newly 18, drives […]
23/02/2017 Verstappen ready for F1 title – Marko Feb.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title.
This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year […]
18/06/2015 Honda vows to improve engine ‘power’ Jun.18 (GMM) Honda has vowed to improve the performance of its engine. The progress made so far in 2015 seemed to stall in Canada, as McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button […]
10/07/2016 Honda may work during August shutdown Jul.10 (GMM) Honda could keep working throughout the August factory shutdown period, it has emerged.
To cut costs and give hard-working staff a break in a busy race calendar, teams must […]
03/06/2015 Renault expecting two penalties per car in 2015 Jun.3 (GMM) Every engine manufacturer in F1 has been busy preparing upgrades for its 2015 'power units'. Ferrari and Honda have traded in the very first in-season performance 'tokens' in […]