Jos Verstappen fears for Vandoorne career

Mar.25 (GMM) Jos Verstappen has added to the widespread criticism of McLaren’s hapless works engine partner Honda.

The former F1 driver, and father of Red Bull sensation Max Verstappen, might already be frustrated that Mercedes and Ferrari have emerged in 2017 ahead of his son’s camp.

“So far we meet expectations, with Mercedes in another class,” Verstappen, in Australia for the 2017 season opener, told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

“Behind them is a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Whether the Renault engine is better than last year, it’s too early to say,” he added.

As for the McLaren-Honda situation, Verstappen admitted he feels sorry for Stoffel Vandoorne, the highly-rated 24-year-old rookie.

Asked if he has the patience to wait for Honda to improve in F1, Vandoorne said: “If I think that I have been waiting three years to debut in F1, then definitely!”

But Jos Verstappen said the McLaren-Honda situation is not ideal for Vandoorne.

“I really hope for Stoffel that he can stay in F1 after 2017. What can he do? Perform as well as his teammate Fernando Alonso.

“He is a great talent but I fear that he will have a bad year. Honda is now entering its third season and they’re getting worse. I really don’t understand what they’ve been doing,” he added.

Related News

  • 15/03/2017 Alonso ‘has spoken’ about 2018 – Boullier Mar.15 (GMM) Eric Boullier has admitted Fernando Alonso's future could depend on the competitiveness of the McLaren-Honda package in 2017. On the face of it, the Anglo-Japanese […]
  • 30/09/2015 Verstappen not worried amid Red Bull crisis Sep.30 (GMM) Amid all the talk of a Red Bull crisis, Max and Jos Verstappen insist they are not worried. However, the energy drink company - owning not just Red Bull but also Dutch […]
  • 01/03/2017 McLaren ‘sticking with plan’ – Vandoorne Mar.1 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he has not been told if McLaren will modify its test programme in light of the problems struck so far. As the Barcelona test began and Fernando Alonso […]
  • 20/01/2015 F1 assessing impact of 2015 engine ‘unfreeze’ Jan.20 (GMM) Manufacturers and teams are busily assessing the impact of the newly-clarified engine 'freeze' situation, mere weeks before the season opener. Pushed by Ferrari and Renault, […]
  • 11/06/2015 Mercedes ‘listening’ to unfreeze arguments Jun.11 (GMM) Eric Boullier has tipped Mercedes to compromise over the current engine rules. Christian Horner, boss of the struggling Red Bull team, said this week that if the so-called […]
  • 23/10/2015 Red Bull, Renault ‘talking again’ – Jos Verstappen Oct.23 (GMM) Renault and Red Bull are at least "talking again". That is the news of Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver who now travels the globe with his son Max. Max, newly 18, drives […]
  • 23/02/2017 Verstappen ready for F1 title – Marko Feb.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title. This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year […]
  • 18/06/2015 Honda vows to improve engine ‘power’ Jun.18 (GMM) Honda has vowed to improve the performance of its engine. The progress made so far in 2015 seemed to stall in Canada, as McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button […]
  • 10/07/2016 Honda may work during August shutdown Jul.10 (GMM) Honda could keep working throughout the August factory shutdown period, it has emerged. To cut costs and give hard-working staff a break in a busy race calendar, teams must […]
  • 03/06/2015 Renault expecting two penalties per car in 2015 Jun.3 (GMM) Every engine manufacturer in F1 has been busy preparing upgrades for its 2015 'power units'. Ferrari and Honda have traded in the very first in-season performance 'tokens' in […]