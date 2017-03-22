More downforce makes F1 ‘boring’ – Stuck

Mar.22 (GMM) As excitement builds for the new era of F1, German official Hans-Joachim Stuck thinks the sport has taken a wrong turn.
Amid criticism of the spectacle in the last few years, the teams have arrived in Melbourne for the 2017 season opener with much faster cars in their luggage.
“This idea was proposed by Bernie Ecclestone and approved by the strategy group,” the retired Williams technical chief Pat Symonds is quoted by L’Equipe.
“The idea was to make it much harder for a 17-year-old to make his debut and be successful, but the facts show that young drivers can cope with the new cars.”
The 2017 cars were given their 5 second per lap boost thanks to wider Pirelli slicks and – for the first time in F1 history – aerodynamic rule changes that actually deliver significantly more rather than less downforce.
But former driver and German motor racing official Stuck thinks speeding up the cars with better aerodynamics was the wrong route.
“It’s not just the cost, aerodynamics just makes the races boring,” he told the German business magazine Sponsors.
“Fans want to see real motor sport with real overtaking, not some senseless technical innovation like the folding wing,” Stuck added.
He is referring to ‘DRS’, because even though F1 chief Ross Brawn wants to eventually ban the artificial overtaking aid, there are rumours a lack of overtaking in 2017 will mean DRS is actually revved up within a few races this year.
21/11/2016 Ecclestone clarifies Singapore comments Nov.21 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone on Monday said he is working to keep F1 in Singapore.
Earlier, the F1 supremo had been quoted by a German magazine as revealing that because the city-state […]
17/03/2016 Williams’ shorter nose passes crash test Mar.17 (GMM) Williams' much anticipated new nose for its 2016 car has finally passed the mandatory crash tests. Auto Motor und Sport reported from the Melbourne paddock that the […]
12/03/2015 Teams late in tyre, hotel payments – report Mar.12 (GMM) Tyres for the 2015 season opener were only released by Pirelli to three teams one day ago, it has emerged. As small teams struggle to survive, Germany's Auto Motor und Sport […]
19/05/2015 Ecclestone still pushing for ‘power unit’ axe May 19 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is continuing to rail against F1's modern-day engine formula. The F1 supremo has always been opposed to the turbo V6 'power units', particularly since […]
21/01/2015 New nose rules a ‘headache’ – Symonds Jan.21 (GMM) Williams' technical chief admits the team has had to make substantial changes to the car for 2015 due to the new nose rules. The Grove team managed a sensational leap last […]
19/08/2015 Less overtaking in 2015 – report Aug.19 (GMM) There has been less overtaking in formula one this year compared to 2014, the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport has found. The report said that last year, based on the […]
25/02/2016 Hamilton slams moves to make F1 cars heavier Feb.25 (GMM) Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has slammed F1's proposed car 'revolution' for 2017. Although the final vote has been delayed until late April, the sport's […]
04/03/2016 Williams to race shorter nose in early 2016 Mar.4 (GMM) Williams looks set to unveil a new nose for its 2016 car within the first two or three races of 2016. The Grove team was a pioneer of the short-nose concept that is now […]
24/02/2017 Mallya fires parting shot at deposed Ecclestone Feb.24 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has fired a parting shot at the recently deposed F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
The Indian businessman's Force India team finished an admirable fourth overall […]