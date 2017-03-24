One upside to Vasseur’s exit – Prost

13/01/2017 Vasseur won’t be replaced – Abiteboul Jan.13 (GMM) Renault will not be "weakened" by the departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur.
That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, who as managing director might now be seen as the […]
11/01/2017 Team boss Vasseur leaves Renault Jan.11 (GMM) Team boss Frederic Vasseur has left Renault.
There have been signs of political unrest inside the French works team for months, with Kevin Magnussen suggesting it is one of […]
09/03/2017 Renault advisor Prost ‘big fan’ of Sainz Mar.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has received a ringing endorsement from official Renault team advisor and F1 legend Alain Prost.
The quadruple world champion said he advised his old team […]
13/01/2017 Haas shrugs off Renault’s Magnussen attack Jan.13 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has dismissed a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas' new recruit for 2017.
Magnussen is moving to the American team from Renault, whose […]
12/01/2017 Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen Jan.12 (GMM) Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has lashed out at departing team driver Kevin Magnussen.
Earlier, after Dane Magnussen claimed the French team had suffered leadership problems […]
22/02/2017 Prost becomes Renault team advisor Feb.22 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost has stepped up his role with the works Renault team for 2017.
Earlier, the quadruple world champion was simply a brand ambassador, but he will now be a […]
21/09/2016 Magnussen wants to stay at Renault – advisor Sep.21 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's advisor says the Dane still regards staying at Renault as his 'plan A' for 2017.
Currently fielding Magnussen alongside Jolyon Palmer on one-year deals […]
05/09/2016 Magnussen, Palmer in running for 2017 – Vasseur Sep.5 (GMM) Renault's existing drivers are still in the running for the race seats in 2017.
That is the claim of the French works team's boss Frederic Vasseur, after the 'silly season' […]
22/12/2015 Renault to announce team details in February Dec.22 (GMM) Renault is not yet ready to announce all the details of its return to full works team status in formula one. But the deal has at least now been officially done, with the […]