Pirelli happy to deliver on 2017 promises

31/10/2015 Pirelli confirms 3 compounds per race in 2016 Oct.31 (GMM) Pirelli will offer three tyre compounds for F1 teams to use at each grand prix from 2016. The news has been a long time coming, but it was finally confirmed by the Italian […]
16/08/2016 Tyres to blame for F1 rain delays – Massa Aug.16 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at claims it is to blame for the dearth of wet-weather racing in formula one today.
Whilst safety standards in the sport have steadily improved, the […]
01/04/2016 Most teams oppose faster cars for 2017 Apr.1 (GMM) Almost every team in pitlane is now opposed to the plan to speed up the cars with more downforce in 2017. Although designers are already turning their minds to what are […]
04/09/2016 2017 pre-season test dates emerge Sep.4 (GMM) The 2017 calendar is really starting to take shape, as the dates for the pre-season test schedule now emerge in the Monza paddock.
Earlier, it was suggested Pirelli wanted […]
28/09/2016 Teams agree rule changes for 2017 Sep.28 (GMM) F1 teams and the FIA have agreed a swathe of rule changes to be sent to the decision-making strategy group for approval.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, […]
16/11/2015 Williams to appeal Massa disqualification Nov.16 (GMM) Williams is appealing Felipe Massa's disqualification from the Brazilian grand prix. The stewards stripped the Brazilian of his eighth place finish because a tyre had been […]
16/02/2017 Pirelli prepares ‘backup tyres’ for 2017 Feb.16 (GMM) Pirelli has developed a range of 'backup' tyre compounds for 2017.
The F1 tyre supplier has said designing its significantly bigger, faster and less degrading slicks has […]
03/09/2016 Pirelli admits new tyre debut in doubt Sep.3 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it might not be able to introduce a new construction of tyre this year.
The Italian marque is seeking the agreement of all the teams to bring in a safer […]
24/02/2017 Teams happy as Pirelli reduces tyre pressures Feb.24 (GMM) F1 teams are reacting with positive surprise to news that Pirelli will drop the pressures of its tyres in 2017.
Last year, many teams and drivers complained about the very […]