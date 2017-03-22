Schumacher’s ‘favourite’ uncle dies

Mar.22 (GMM) The Schumacher family is grappling with its latest blow, as the F1 legend’s uncle passes away.
Bunte, a German weekly newsmagazine, revealed that Karl-Heinz Schumacher – the brother of Michael’s father Rolf – has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 64.
The publication said that, like the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s father, Karl-Heinz was also a bricklayer and Schumacher’s ‘favourite uncle’.
Bunte said Karl-Heinz was particularly close to Michael, as he took care of his mother Elisabeth after her marriage breakdown in 1997. It is also said that Karl-Heinz discovered Elisabeth after she collapsed at home in 2003 and later died.
The report said Karl-Heinz also worked on Schumacher’s kart team.
A family friend told Bunte: “It’s terrible. The suffering of the family simply does not end.
“Since Michael’s accident everyone is already very sad, and now Karl-Heinz has died. Luckily, his (Schumacher’s) mother does not have to go through it.”
