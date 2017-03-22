Vettel names 2017 Ferrari ‘Gina’

Mar.22 (GMM) 2017 title favourite Sebastian Vettel has continued his tradition of naming his formula one car for the forthcoming season.

The German always gives his single seater a female name, and this year his 2017 Ferrari is called ‘Gina’, according to the German newspaper Bild.

“The name is Latin and is short for Regina, meaning Queen,” the newspaper said.

“Will Gina take Vettel to his next coronation?” Bild wondered, referring to the quadruple world champion.

Former Ferrari driver Alain Prost thinks that’s a possibility.

“At the Barcelona test I saw the Ferrari performing well on long, high-speed corners, meaning the car has efficient aerodynamics,” he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

“That is a good sign. Of course, tyre choice, engine tuning and fuel all affect the testing results, but it does seem to me that the Scuderia is in good shape,” Prost, now an advisor for the works Renault team, added.

Others, however, think Mercedes is still ahead of Ferrari.

“Ferrari and Red Bull are a few tenths behind them,” predicted former F1 driver Alex Wurz, in conversation with Sport1.



