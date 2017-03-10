Wehrlein explains blacked-out Mercedes logo

Mar.10 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has explained the black patch at the front of his helmet in Barcelona.

Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that the German has blacked out the prominent Mercedes star from just above his visor.

Wehrlein is a Mercedes-backed driver, but he has switched from Manor to Ferrari-powered Sauber for 2017.

When asked about the blacked-out Mercedes logo, he told Bild newspaper in Barcelona: “That was a decision by Toto (Wolff) and myself.

“Ferrari supplies engines to Sauber, I am also working with Ferrari people now, so I don’t want any tension to arise,” Wehrlein explained.



