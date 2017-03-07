Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return

Mar.7 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week.
Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the first test in Barcelona last week with a back injury sustained at the race of champions event.
“The problem was that I hit the tec-pro barrier with my helmet,” the German is quoted by Bild newspaper.
But Wehrlein was able to continue a modified fitness programme as he was replaced in Barcelona by the Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi.
However, it is believed that if Wehrlein’s convalescence had continued, Sauber may need to have turned to Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc for a longer-term solution, with Giovinazzi needed by the works team as Ferrari reserve.
But on Monday, 22-year-old Wehrlein announced on Twitter: “Green light for tomorrow! Can’t wait to be on track!”
Sauber confirmed the news, saying its new team driver will be in action in the Ferrari-powered car as the final Barcelona test begins on Tuesday.
06/03/2017 Giovinazzi says 2017 priority is Ferrari Mar.6 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi insists his priority for 2017 is his role as Ferrari's reserve driver.
That is despite the fact the Italian was drafted into the Sauber driver lineup for […]
16/02/2017 Giovinazzi could replace Wehrlein in test Feb.16 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be set to miss the start of winter testing in less than two weeks.
That is the claim of Blick, a newspaper whose F1 correspondent Roger Benoit is […]
17/02/2017 Sauber to confirm Wehrlein out for first test Feb.17 (GMM) Sauber is set to confirm that Pascal Wehrlein will sit out the start of official pre-season testing in a little over a week.
With Mercedes' backing, the 22-year-old German […]
01/03/2017 Wehrlein not dwelling on missed Merc seat Mar.1 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein insists he is not dwelling on having missed out on the plum Mercedes seat for 2017.
The young German was seriously considered as a potential replacement for […]
28/02/2017 Injured Wehrlein set for next doctor decision Feb.28 (GMM) A dark cloud continues to hang over injured Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein.
The young German is in Barcelona for the start of official testing, but still forbidden by doctors […]
07/02/2017 Wehrlein injury puts 2017 testing in doubt Feb.7 (GMM) Two weeks later, Pascal Wehrlein is still recovering from a scary rollover crash that occurred during the race of champions event in Miami.
Last month, the Sauber driver was […]
20/02/2017 Wehrlein in doubt for second test, Melbourne Feb.20 (GMM) Speculation is already mounting that Pascal Wehrlein could miss more than just the start of winter testing next week.
Following his violent rollover crash at the Race of […]
09/05/2016 Wehrlein hopes Haryanto keeps Manor seat May 9 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein says he always knew his 2016 Manor teammate Pascal Wehrlein was a good driver.
Indeed, amid reports labelling the Indonesian government-backed Haryanto as […]
08/02/2017 Kaltenborn says Wehrlein not ‘junior’ driver Feb.8 (GMM) Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has denied claims the Swiss team has signed up a "junior" for 2017.
In the media, Pascal Wehrlein is often referred to as a junior due to his […]