Wolff applauds F1 social media changes

Mar.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff has applauded the tweaks already made in F1’s post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

Since Liberty Media’s buyout was completed and F1 supremo Ecclestone was ousted, former paddock and pitlane restrictions on the use of social media for instance have already been notably relaxed.

Asked if that was an important step, Mercedes chief Wolff told the Austrian newspaper Kurier: “You could not have done otherwise.

“You can only reach young people through the digital side. Formula one needs to bridge this difficult gap and transform its product,” he added.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

