‘Correlation’ to blame for Red Bull problems

23/06/2016 Red Bull could sell Sainz deal to Renault – report Jun.23 (GMM) There could be more than meets the eye to the re-signing by Red Bull of Carlos Sainz for 2017.
Reports in recent days, backed by comments by Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost and […]
15/06/2016 Red Bull keeping same drivers in 2017 and 2018 Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is confirming that it will field an unchanged driver lineup in 2017.
There had been increasing speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be eyeing a move to Ferrari, […]
26/10/2016 Verstappen needs patience to win again – Marko Oct.26 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has continued his criticism of F1 sensation Max Verstappen in the wake of the US grand prix.
Although the 19-year-old was voted 'driver of the day' by the […]
24/07/2016 Red Bull well-positioned for future – Marko Jul.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is confident Red Bull will be ready to challenge Mercedes for the title in 2017.
The energy drink-owned team has taken over from Ferrari as F1's […]
24/10/2016 Gasly ‘cannot understand’ Kvyat decision Oct.24 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he "cannot understand" why Red Bull overlooked him for a Toro Rosso seat for 2017.
While Daniil Kvyat's future has looked bleak at times this year, […]
14/04/2015 Horner plays down Red Bull quit threat Apr.14 (GMM) Christian Horner is now playing down Red Bull's F1 quit threat. Earlier, directing their anger at engine supplier Renault, the energy drink company's mogul Dietrich […]
15/03/2015 Marko already predicting ‘dull’ season Mar.15 (GMM) At the very first race of the 2015 season, Dr Helmut Marko has predicted a "dull" world championship. "Mercedes superiority has become even stronger," the Red Bull official […]
26/03/2015 Red Bull fracas just ‘frustration’ – Ricciardo Mar.26 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has dismissed as "frustration" the unseemly spat between Red Bull and its works engine partner Renault. After Melbourne, it became clear that while Ferrari […]