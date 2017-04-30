F1 to better arrange calendar – Carey

Apr.30 (GMM) F1’s new owners are working on a plan to better organise the annual race calendar in future.
In recent seasons, the ever-expanding calendar has been criticised for the arrangement of its often geographically-distant races.
But Italy’s Corriere della Sera reports that the next calendar is being arranged so that races are grouped in time zones.
“We’re working on it,” new chief executive Chase Carey confirmed. “It’s an idea to organise races into one or a maximum two time zones so that up to four grands prix can be grouped to avoid the brutality of the back to backs.”
However, he denied claims that F1 is now pushing away from the emphasis on Asian races, with Malaysia already dropping off the calendar for 2018.
“That is absolutely not true,” Carey insisted.
“What we’ve said is that we want to grow F1 in America, with the base remaining in Western Europe.”
