Ferrari floor flex rumour swirls in Bahrain

Apr.14 (GMM) Paddock rumblings about a flexible Ferrari have made the trip from China to Bahrain.
A week ago, former driver turned pundit Christian Danner said he had noticed aerodynamic parts of the impressive 2017 Ferrari flexing at speed.
“If I was one of the other teams, I would want it checked,” he told RTL television.
Now, the German publication Auto Motor und Sport says the main focus of the ‘Ferrari flex’ story is the red car’s floor.
An unnamed engineer is quoted as saying: “There are slow motion recordings of Raikkonen in testing, when the floor actually bends downwards at the sides.”
Others are less sceptical, saying Ferrari’s performance surge in 2017 is entirely legitimate.
“This is not just about the car or the engine, but the whole,” said Gunther Steiner, boss of small Ferrari-linked American team Haas.
“Ferrari started developing the car early last season — earlier than Mercedes,” he told Auto Bild.
“And Mattia Binotto is a very, very good technical manager who had a consistent plan from the outset.”
Former F1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer, meanwhile, sees the handiwork of another top name.
“The innovative sidepods are typical Rory Byrne,” he told German television Sky. “This year it is also much easier for the drivers to get the car in the right tyre window, which is also typical of Byrne cars.”
16/04/2016 Gene Haas aims fire at F1 ‘whiners’ Apr.16 (GMM) Haas, the new American team, has stepped up the tone of its rhetoric amid criticism of its close alliance with Ferrari. The team's two points finishes in Australia and […]
11/06/2016 FIA has eye on flexing Ferrari, Red Bull Jun.11 (GMM) Some flexing bodywork on the 2016 car has caught the eye of some rival teams.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that at high speed the rear wing […]
10/04/2017 Pundit questions Ferrari wing ‘flex’ Apr.10 (GMM) Former F1 driver Christian Danner has raised doubts about the legality of Ferrari's 2017 car.
The Maranello team is raising eyebrows for the step it has managed to take […]
15/04/2016 Bottas gets turn with new Williams nose Apr.15 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas will get his turn with Williams' new front nose and wing this weekend in China. Two weeks ago in Bahrain, it was teammate Felipe Massa who ran the new […]
22/10/2016 Bahrain pre-season test plan scrapped Oct.22 (GMM) The push to have pre-season testing take place in Bahrain early next year has failed.
Two tests in Barcelona had been provisionally scheduled, but Pirelli - strongly […]
03/04/2017 Wehrlein to do Friday practice in China Apr.3 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein will return to the cockpit of his Sauber this Friday in Shanghai.
That is the claim of the Italian media, after the German apparently voluntarily withdrew […]
16/04/2015 Ferrari set to shine in Bahrain heat Apr.16 (GMM) Eyes will be on the skies on Thursday as the F1 world pushes through the Bahrain paddock gates. A top of 34 degrees C is forecast in the island Kingdom, which will be music […]
03/04/2017 Vandoorne sticking with McLaren-Honda amid crisis Apr.3 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne insists he is staying upbeat, even though he is making his full-time F1 debut in arguably the slowest car overall in 2017.
"We are last, that is the reality […]
07/04/2016 Vettel’s Bahrain engine cannot be fixed – reports Apr.7 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is down to four power units for the remaining 19 races this year, following his smoky retirement on the parade lap in Bahrain. Earlier, the Ferrari media […]
13/04/2015 Red Bull, McLaren brace for difficult Bahrain Apr.13 (GMM) Red Bull-Renault and McLaren-Honda are bracing for a difficult Bahrain grand prix. Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko's frustration boiled over in China on Sunday, declaring […]