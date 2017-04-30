Ferrari happy with Raikkonen in Russia

06/10/2015 Ferrari plays down Sochi hopes Oct.6 (GMM) Ferrari is not counting on having another Singapore-like showing this weekend at Sochi. Just over two weeks ago, Sebastian Vettel put himself back in the championship […]
25/04/2016 Vettel ‘knows me better now’ – Kvyat Apr.25 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is heading to his home race in Russia confident that Sebastian Vettel now knows him better. Vettel, the four-time world champion, took on his younger rival in a […]
13/10/2015 Raikkonen happy to support Vettel’s title charge Oct.13 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he has no problem playing a supportive team role if it will help his teammate Sebastian Vettel win the 2015 title. Indeed, with German Vettel now moving […]
08/05/2015 Vettel happy if Raikkonen stays May 8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he would be happy if Kimi Raikkonen remains his teammate beyond 2015. Williams' Valtteri Bottas on Thursday did not deny that he might be driving for a […]
21/04/2017 Sochi temperatures won’t stop Ferrari – Vettel Apr.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia.
One analysis early in 2017 might be that while the German is now leading the world […]
30/04/2016 Ferrari pushing ‘like crazy’ to catch Mercedes Apr.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has had a troubled weekend so far in Russia. After early-season reliability trouble and then a controversial clash with teammate Kimi Raikkonen in China, […]
27/04/2016 Arrivabene plays down engine upgrade reports Apr.27 (GMM) Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has played down reports an engine upgrade is set to give the Maranello team a big boost in Russia this weekend. We reported last week […]
02/05/2016 Ferrari must close gap quickly – Marchionne May 2 (GMM) Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne on Monday said he is sure the Maranello team will bounce back from its current dip. Although Mercedes' closest challenger in 2016, Ferrari […]
07/10/2015 Lauda worried about Sochi’s Singapore-like track Oct.7 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted he is worried about this weekend's Russian grand prix. Earlier, we reported that Mercedes is indeed nervous about Sochi, despite dominating recently […]