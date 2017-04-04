Grosjean not complaining ‘good sign’ – Haas

Apr.4 (GMM) Owner Gene Haas says he is happy the American team is in among the action in a closely-fought midfield in 2017.

Winter rumours suggested Haas could actually be fighting backmarkers Sauber and McLaren this year, but Romain Grosjean qualified a ‘best of the rest’ sixth in Melbourne.

But Haas says that midfield pack is close.

“Two seconds behind the top are five teams within half a second,” he told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

And so while many expected the Ferrari-linked to strike F1’s typical ‘second season syndrome’, Haas said he is happy with the 2017 car.

“It is a car without weaknesses and a very strong engine,” Haas said.

And he smiled: “Grosjean complained less about the car than usual in Melbourne. That’s a good sign.”

The 64-year-old, who also co-owns a Nascar team, also sounds happy in formula one, even in the wake of Bernie Ecclestone’s departure and the arrival of Liberty Media.

Recently, Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey said his goal is to make every grand prix like the ‘Super Bowl’.

Haas said: “It does not have to be a Super Bowl. But I do think that a grand prix weekend should have more. It should be a festival for the whole family.

“A kind of Oktoberfest with racing,” he added.

As for the small Haas operation that works closely with Ferrari and Dallara, meanwhile, Gene Haas says he is happy to keep the team small in the future.

“We do not want to become too big,” he said. “Size means bureaucracy.”

And as for goals for 2017, Haas revealed: “We want to be at the front end of the midfield and score regularly.

“Realistically the first six places are filled by Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Behind them is the race for seventh to tenth places.”

Related News

  • 24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted. The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
  • 16/02/2017 Sydney eyeing F1 after Liberty Media buyout Feb.16 (GMM) Rival city Sydney could use F1's Liberty Media buyout to launch a bid to poach the Australian grand prix. That is the claim of Andrew Westacott, boss of the Melbourne race […]
  • 15/09/2016 Grosjean welcomes F1’s new American owners Sep.15 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has welcomed F1's new American owners, saying the 'American way' can be good for the sport. It has been announced that US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty […]
  • 25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week. In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]
  • 20/03/2017 Ecclestone not done with F1 Mar.20 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one. That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport's chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" […]
  • 31/01/2017 Silverstone sees Ecclestone exit as British GP boost Jan.31 (GMM) Silverstone is sounding more hopeful about a future on the F1 calendar, in the days after Bernie Ecclestone lost his job as the sport's chief executive. Ecclestone was […]
  • 16/01/2017 Mateschitz undecided over F1 shares Jan.16 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz says he is yet to decide if he will accept Liberty's offer and buy shares in formula one. "I honestly don't know if I should buy shares," the 72-year-old […]
  • 22/01/2015 Ecclestone hopeful but Haas not rescuing Marussia Jan.22 (GMM) The new 2016 team Haas has denied rumours it is the mystery investor looking into rescuing Marussia. American Gene Haas, also the owner of a Nascar team, has acquired the […]
  • 08/02/2017 Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone. Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has […]
  • 21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed. With the European […]