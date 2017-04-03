Hopes high for more passing in China

02/03/2016 ‘Musical chairs’ qualifying set for Australia Mar.2 (GMM) 'Musical chairs'-style qualifying will take place ahead of the Melbourne season opener in just over two weeks. Earlier, Bernie Ecclestone had said that although the F1 […]
23/10/2016 Bosses worry about latest F1 racing rule Oct.23 (GMM) Two F1 team bosses are worried about further over-regulating how drivers do battle.
In the drivers' briefing in Austin, multiple experienced drivers hit out at Max […]
22/07/2016 F1 to revive grid starts for wet races – report Jul.22 (GMM) Following a spate of recent criticism, F1 could revive the old concept of starting wet grands prix from the grid.
Although not an explicit rule, a normal standing-start now […]
17/06/2016 Kerb problem puts Baku under cloud Jun.17 (GMM) Baku's inaugural grand prix is under a cloud due to a worrying problem with kerbs at the brand new street circuit.
GP2 qualifying was postponed on Friday, with Germany's […]
28/03/2017 Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull Mar.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.
While some thought the energy drink-owned team was […]
03/09/2016 Verstappen slams Villeneuve after criticism Sep.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen has hit back with fury at criticism from 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
After the 18-year-old Red Bull driver's controversial duel with Kimi Raikkonen […]
31/03/2016 Four teams rejected qualifying compromise Mar.31 (GMM) McLaren and Red Bull were not the only teams that objected to the tweaking of the highly-controversial 'musical chairs' qualifying system for Bahrain. We reported on […]
24/03/2017 FIA deletes ‘Verstappen rule’ for 2017 Mar.24 (GMM) F1's governing body has scrapped the so-called 'Verstappen rule' for 2017.
Last year, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's controversial driving style triggered a blanket ban on […]
27/03/2017 FIA to investigate Melbourne spectator invasion Mar.27 (GMM) Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while F1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps on Sunday.
Winner Sebastian […]
11/07/2016 Safety car start criticised after Silverstone Jul.11 (GMM) Drivers are split over whether Sunday's British grand prix should have been started behind the safety car.
A growing trend in F1 is that significant pre-race rain means the […]