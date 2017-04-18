Indy 500 deal ‘not my idea’ – Boullier

Apr.18 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso’s move to skip Monaco next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory.
It appears the sensational and controversial deal was actually engineered by new McLaren executive and marketing guru Zak Brown.
“It was not my idea,” team boss Boullier confirmed to the French broadcaster Canal Plus.
“At first I did not particularly support it, but in the end it’s good for the team, for F1, for motor sport and for Fernando.”
Boullier admitted that his main objection is that the Spaniard has to miss Monaco, a circuit that should suit the otherwise uncompetitive McLaren-Honda car.
“Monaco is the race where we are most likely to score points,” said the Frenchman. “But in the end, overall, it (the Indy 500) is a quite interesting project and for him perhaps the best way to have some fun.”
