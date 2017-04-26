26/04/2017 Mercedes dominance ‘not good for F1’ – Wolff Apr.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted the end of Mercedes' utter dominance is good for the sport.
Throughout the 'power unit' era to date, Mercedes won every title on offer and almost […]
20/02/2017 Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message Feb.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has no problem if Mercedes' F1 drivers are 'attack dogs'.
The comments come as tension threatens to break out even before a wheel has turned in 2017 […]
14/02/2017 Bottas not settling for second place Feb.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017.
Since making his F1 debut for Williams in […]
03/02/2015 Wolff not expecting driver ‘harmony’ in 2015 Feb.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not expecting the current mood of peace between Mercedes' drivers to last. Last year, the relationship between teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg […]
21/03/2017 Rosberg-Hamilton relationship ‘negative’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) The intense relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had become "negative" for Mercedes.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, as he puts a positive spin on the […]
16/04/2017 ‘Stress gone’ between Mercedes drivers – Wolff 'Stress gone' between Mercedes drivers - Wolff
Apr.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is very happy with how Mercedes is shaping up in the wake of the Nico Rosberg era.
After retired Rosberg's […]
17/04/2015 Alonso, Vettel have ‘number 1’ status – Hamilton Apr.17 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has denied "ever" asking for number 1 status at a formula one team. With the world champion's new Mercedes contract now repeatedly delayed, boss Toto Wolff on […]
16/09/2015 Rosberg to use Monza engine in Singapore Sep.16 (GMM) This weekend in Singapore, Nico Rosberg will use the very same new-specification Mercedes engine that was removed from his car ahead of qualifying at Monza. That is the […]
06/09/2015 Engine worry for Hamilton before Monza race Sep.6 (GMM) Mercedes is heading into Sunday's Italian grand prix with concerns about the engine that powered Lewis Hamilton to pole. The dominant team entered the Monza weekend with a […]