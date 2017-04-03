New F1 era means higher interest – Marko

28/01/2016 Marko expects Mercedes to dominate again Jan.28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko, a leading Red Bull official, has bad news for F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. Whilst spectating at the Kitzbuhel skiing world cup last week, Ecclestone said […]
23/06/2015 Austria GP audience almost halved – report Jun.23 (GMM) Expectations of a smaller crowd of spectators for the Red Bull-promoted Austrian grand prix have been confirmed. Last year, as the sport returned to the refurbished 'Red […]
08/06/2015 Marko blames F1 for smaller Austria GP crowd Jun.8 (GMM) Red Bull is struggling to fill the grandstands ahead of its second race as a formula one race promoter. Last year, the energy drink company achieved a full house of 95,000 […]
28/06/2016 Red Bull could revive old Spielberg layout Jun.28 (GMM) Red Bull is looking into expanding the current layout of the Austrian grand prix venue in Spielberg.
The energy drink brand took the former A1-Ring and Osterreichring back […]
25/01/2017 Teams welcome ‘experts’ replacing Ecclestone Jan.25 (GMM) Top teams were looking confidently into F1's future this week, following news of Bernie Ecclestone's departure as CEO.
Publicly, almost every influential figure in the sport […]
19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
03/04/2017 Red Bull targets race wins by Austria Apr.3 (GMM) Red Bull is targeting race victories later in 2017, according to team official Dr Helmut Marko.
The energy drink company will host the F1 circus at the Red Bull Ring for […]
15/03/2017 Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017 – Marko Mar.15 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is worried fuel economy could affect the 'show' in 2017.
Red Bull's top official told the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV he is happy with the […]
02/04/2015 Marko admits Red Bull has ‘chassis’ problems Apr.2 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted for the first time that Red Bull has issues that run deeper than the Renault engine. A furious row between Red Bull and Renault erupted in and […]