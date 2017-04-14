Newey no guarantee of success – Ricciardo

02/03/2017 Red Bull hopes to join Mercedes-Ferrari battle Mar.2 (GMM) On the basis of testing so far, 2017 is shaping up as a close battle between Mercedes and Ferrari.
Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg was at the Barcelona test on […]
10/03/2015 Newey’s ‘step back’ not too big – Ricciardo Mar.10 (GMM) Adrian Newey's "step back" has not been too noticeable so far, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo said on Tuesday. Team technical boss Newey is no longer full time in the […]
22/02/2016 No ‘huge step’ for Red Bull in 2016 – Newey Feb.22 (GMM) Adrian Newey on Monday admitted he does not expect Red Bull to take a "huge step forward" in 2016. After the engine supply crisis of late last year, the team has returned to […]
01/02/2016 Kvyat hopes for ‘small progress’ in 2016 Feb.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is hoping Red Bull can improve in 2016. Although now taking a back seat at the former quadruple world champion team, designer Adrian Newey last week warned that […]
24/07/2016 Red Bull well-positioned for future – Marko Jul.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is confident Red Bull will be ready to challenge Mercedes for the title in 2017.
The energy drink-owned team has taken over from Ferrari as F1's […]
12/01/2015 Ricciardo confident of catching Mercedes Jan.12 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has expressed confidence Red Bull can close the gap on dominant 2014 title winners Mercedes this year. Given Mercedes' level of dominance last season and […]
02/02/2015 Newey not expecting Red Bull to match Mercedes Feb.2 (GMM) Adrian Newey has admitted that while Renault has improved its engine over the winter, it may not be enough to challenge Mercedes for the title. The Red Bull technical boss, […]
29/01/2015 New Red Bull yet to pass FIA crash tests Jan.29 (GMM) 2014 runner-up Red Bull is reportedly pushing the boundaries with its readiness for the new season. Team boss Christian Horner has already admitted that, in the last few […]