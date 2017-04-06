Perez would not give up F1 seat over ‘fitness’

27/03/2017 Giovinazzi to wear Ferrari red in China Mar.27 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he will be back in red gear when he returns to the F1 paddock in two weeks.
Ferrari's new reserve driver got a shock call-up to the race grid in […]
16/02/2017 Giovinazzi could replace Wehrlein in test Feb.16 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be set to miss the start of winter testing in less than two weeks.
That is the claim of Blick, a newspaper whose F1 correspondent Roger Benoit is […]
12/04/2015 Force India confirms ‘B’ car for Austria Apr.12 (GMM) Force India has confirmed reports it is working on a 'B' version of its 2015 car. With winter troubles having delayed this year's VJM08, drivers Sergio Perez and Nico […]
25/03/2017 Wehrlein sure of Sauber return in China Mar.25 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein on Saturday said he is confident he will be fit enough to return to his Sauber in China.
Although he told the German press he was in "no pain" in Melbourne […]
17/10/2016 Wehrlein admits to Force India talks Oct.17 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he is in the frame to replace the Renault-bound Nico Hulkenberg for 2017.
With his strong Mercedes backing, Wehrlein made his F1 debut this year […]
04/04/2017 Doubts surround Wehrlein ‘fitness’ story Apr.4 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could miss the entire China-Bahrain double header in the next two weeks, as a bizarre story about his physical fitness continues to unfold.
The […]
05/07/2016 Rumours link Wehrlein with Force India seat Jul.5 (GMM) Rumours are linking Pascal Wehrlein with a potential move to Force India for 2017.
In Austria, after the rookie German qualified his Manor in 12th place and then secured an […]
09/03/2017 Perez confirms winter struggle for Force India Mar.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez has admitted Force India is struggling through the 2017 pre-season.
Fourth overall last year, winter testing for the small Silverstone based outfit has been […]
06/06/2016 Perez’s father triggers latest F1 rumours Jun.6 (GMM) Sergio Perez's father has triggered wild speculation about the next high-profile news in formula one.
Ilta Sanomat, a Finnish daily, said it has heard from Mexican sources […]
01/10/2016 Silly season sizzling in Sepang heat Oct.1 (GMM) Although the top seats are mainly secured, the driver silly season is now in full swing.
The key to the market, it seems, is Sergio Perez.
Indeed, the Mexican sounds so […]